Man arrested in Burnley over alleged nightclub assault had cocaine on him court told

A 21-year-old man arrested over an assault allegation was found to have cocaine on him, a court heard.

Abdul Alam had a small pouch of white powder on him when he was booked into custody and searched after the incident. He was cautioned over the assault allegation, which had involved a confrontation with another man at a nightclub.

Former waiter Alam, who used to work at a Manchester restaurant, has not been in trouble for four years, Burnley magistrates were told.

The defendant, of Kent Street, Burnley, admitted possessing cocaine in the town on August 3rd. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs and a £21 victim surcharge.