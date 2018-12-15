Man arrested following early morning burglary at Burnley beauticians

A man has been arrested after a beauticians was burgled in Burnley.

Dog units and police were called to Lyndhurst House of Hair and Beauty shop on Lyndhurst Road at 1am this morning.

Insp. Chris Valentine, of Burnley Police, said: "We got reports from a member of the public that a burglary was in progress as people were witnessed inside the shop.

"Within minutes dogs units and police attended. Two males were seen running off in the direction of Higher Tentre.

"But a 38-year-old man was arrested near Aldi.

"Some of the property that was stolen has been recovered which were beauty boxes in particular.

"The man is in police custody and will be dealt with this morning."

He added: "There was no key holder for the property so we will be in touch with this business owners this morning."

Insp. Valentine went on to say that he was pleased that some of the stolen property has been recovered.

"Businesses this time of year do not want to be standing losses and losing trade," said Insp. Valentine, "so it was good to get some of the property back."