Man (49) who failed to provide breath specimen banned from the road for a year by Burnley court A Brierfield man was banned from driving for 12 months when he appeared before Burnley Magistrates Court. A Brierfield man has been banned for 12 months, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath. Angus Gibson (49) was fined £80, with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.The defendant, of Wood Street, appeared before Burnley magistrates.