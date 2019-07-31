Man (28) could be facing jail term after attack in Burnley nightclub toilets court hears

A nightclubber who attacked another customer in the toilets could be facing a jail term.

Harry Smith punched and kicked Bradley Walker, leaving him bruised and swollen and with a black eye, a court was told.

Burnley magistrates heard how 28-year-old Smith struck at 1.30am, in Panamas, in the town.

He was caught on CCTV talking to the victim, he then went off camera and after about five minutes he reappeared and could be seen attacking Mr Walker, continuing to punch and kick him whilst he was on the floor.

Mr Walker suffered a bruised and swollen eye, a black eye and bruising and swelling to his right ear.

Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, said the assault was sustained and repeated.

She told the court:” A shod foot was used which is also an aggravating feature. He also has previous convictions for assault, which also aggravates the matter.”

Miss Cathryn Fell, defending, said:” I suspect we will be putting in a basis of plea after we have seen the CCTV.”

The defendant, of Tuscan Avenue, Burnley, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm on Sunday, December 23rd.

He was unconditionally bailed until September 16th, when he will be sentenced at Burnley Crown Court.