Man (21) who was drunk and swearing in a Burnley street on New Year's Eve faces the music in court

The eldest of six siblings, who was swearing in the street just before New Year dawned in Burnley, was told he wasn’t setting a good example to his family.

Anthony Maughan ended up in a police cell as 2020 began, after trouble on Hargreaves Street, at 11.50pm, on December 31st.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, told the town’s magistrates: "He could be forgiven a little bit for being a little drunk, but not disorderly.”

She said: " He was trying to fight with people he was with. He got himself in a bit of a state. None of the friends wanted to report any offences to the police. They were supportive of the defendant

Mrs Mann added: " It’s clear he needed removing from the street. He was swearing. He was aggressive. He had to spend midnight onwards in the police cells.”

Maughan, who has already been given two fixed penalties for boozy behaviour, says he he has now stopped drinking. The 21-year-old is on employment and support allowance.

The defendant, who wasn’t represented by a solicitor, told the court: " I apologise for what I have done

" I stopped drinking when I was arrested because it gets me in trouble every time."

The defendant has three brothers and two sisters and lives with them and his mum. The chairman of the Bench told him: "You are not setting a good example to your younger family.”

Maughan, of Slaidburn Drive, Accrington, admitted being drunk and disorderly. He was given a 12- month conditional discharge and must pay a £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs.