Man (21) to face trial at Burnley court after denying using threatening and abusive behaviour A 21-year-old man is to face trial at Burnley magistrates after he denied using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. A 21-year-old man is facing trial at Burnley Magistrates Court. Reece Duffy of Pheasantford Street, Burnley, has denied using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in the town on Saturday, April 27th.