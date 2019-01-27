Man (21) in serious condition after early hours of morning fall from Burnley flyover

A 21-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after falling from Burnley's Centenary Way in the early hours of this morning.

Police found the man with fractures to one of his arms and one of his legs on Finsley Gate at around 4.15am.

The man, who also has head injuries, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A ;police spokesman said the circumstances of the incident were not clear at the moment but he confirmed they were not looking for anyone else in connection to it.

The victim is believed to be from the Burnley area. His family have been informed and are with him at the hospital.

Officers cordoned off a section of pavement near Cooper Street, where the fall is thought to have occurred and a police vehicle remained at the scene for several hours.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information to contact them on 101 referencing 266 of January 27.