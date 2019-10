Man (20) could be facing prison after getting into trouble during suspended jail term Burnley court told

A 20-year-old man could be facing jail after getting in trouble during a suspended jail term for an imitation firearms offence.

Lewis Jack Lunt pleased guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Burnley on September 27th.

The defendant struck while subject to the suspended sentence, imposed in June last year, for possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear.

He admitted breaching the sentence, at Burnley Magistrates’ Court.

Lunt, of Riverside View, Clayton-le-Moors, was committed on bail to Burnley Crown Court, for sentence on December 2nd.