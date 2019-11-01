Major roadworks at busy Burnley junction to start on Monday

Motorists are being reminded that major work will start on Monday at the Rose Grove junction in Burnley close to junction 9 of the M65.

The £3m scheme to widen the junction aims to manage traffic congestion as the area grows, however some disruption is inevitable during the 12 months of work as it is a major access point for the town.

Three of the four arms of the junction will remain open throughout with temporary lights in place, with Accrington Road to the west needing to be closed for lengthy periods.

But the county council is now advising that they will try to keep all arms open during the initial phase to reduce the impact on residents and businesses.

County Coun. Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "This scheme is vital to the future of Burnley, and to ensure that congestion does not become a barrier to growth, however it has always been clear that carrying it out will be disruptive.

"I would like to remind everyone that this work starts next week, so would ask people to find alternative routes if they do not need to travel though this area, and leave extra time for their journeys if they do.

"We will have to close Accrington Road soon in any case, but will try to keep it open at first as we think this should be possible for the initial phase of the project.

"We are hopeful that we can make this work in order to minimise the initial disruption to residents and businesses, particularly in the immediate area.

"However we will have to adopt a wait-and-see approach as it will depend on how well the junction functions using 4-way temporary lights, and if delays are too great we may have no choice but to close Accrington Road to improve the flow of traffic on the other arms of the junction.

"Our highways staff will be constantly monitoring traffic at M65 J9 and J10 throughout the first week to inform these decisions.

"I'm grateful for the understanding that many people have already shown in recognising the need for this scheme even though it will disrupt their lives over the coming year, and I am sorry for the inconvenience. I would ask people to be patient and leave extra time for their journeys, particularly as this scheme begins and people find alternative routes and routines which work best for them."

It is one of the final schemes to take place as part of a programme of improvements to junctions and nearby local roads from Junction 7 at Accrington to Junction 13 at Barrowford, known as the Hyndburn-Burnley-Pendle Growth Corridor.

The programme, which is worth more than £12m in total, is part of the £320m Growth Deal secured from government by the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and includes contributions from Lancashire County Council and Burnley, Pendle and Hyndburn councils. A contribution to the work at Rose Grove will also come from the Department for Transport's local pinch point fund.

The project to widen Rose Grove junction is scheduled to take 12 months.The scheme represents a particular engineering challenge as there are a large number of services and utilities which need to be rerouted to allow the highway improvement to take place, with major fibre communication and broadband cables, gas, water and electricity pipes all passing through the junction.

Lancashire County Council has worked closely with the utility companies to plan the project with all parties having agreed to work alongside each other to minimise the time the work will take and reduce disruption as far as possible.

For more information about the scheme see https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/news/details/?Id=PR19/0286.