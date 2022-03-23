Major quarry fire closes main roads leading to M65 at Hapton
Motorists are being advised to avoid Accrington Road in Hapton after a fire broke out at a nearby quarry.
By Dominic Collis
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 5:42 pm
Emergency services are currently dealing with a major fire at a quarry on Accrington Road, which started this afternoon.
A police spokesman said: “There are a series of road closures in place and we would ask motorists to avoid the area if possible. There is likely to be smoke blowing across the M65 so we would advise motorists to drive with extra care.”
