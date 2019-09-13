Major plans to transform 'forgotten' Burnley pub after frustrated villagers demand action be taken

A group of ardent campaigners are fighting to ensure a pub at the centre of Worsthorne village reopens.

The Bay Horse, located in the village square, served its last pint in December.

From that moment, helpless villagers have watched on as a once proud and prominent building has become an unmissable eyesore.

A Save The Bay group was set up in the summer with the aim of lobbying Star Pubs and Bars, who own the building, to secure its future.

Now, the brewery has said plans are in place for a major refurbishment and the pub will reopen once a new licensee is found.

Mrs Petch Phillips, one of the Save The Bay group members, said it would be a real shame if the pub remained closed any longer and has been calling on villagers to sign a petition demanding action be taken.

"It's a real eyesore now and it's such a shame," she said. "The Friends of Worsthorne and Hurstwood group has spent the last three years trying to raise the profile of the villages with different events while businesses in the square have been improving their facades with hanging baskets, new signage, and benching; remodelling and painting them to be in-keeping with a more traditional look.

"But now we have this prominent building sat there covered in weeds, with a caravan and vans parked outside it and it doesn't look very nice.

"We have the Crooked Billet which is great and the club which is good but the Bay Horse offered something a little different.

"Save the Bay has started a petition which can be found in the village shop. We are asking people to come in and sign it so we can take it to the brewery.

"The Bay Horse was once a thriving pub and we believe it could be again. We don't want it turning into accommodation or anything like that, we just want our pub back."

Coun. Andrew Newhouse, who represents Cliviger and Worsthone, said: "It's such a shame to see such a prominent pub at the centre of the village shut. It's had good owners and bad owners and and that's probably why it's in the situation it is in now.

"The facilities and space are there for it to be a real good food house, and that's what it needs to be. If it does reopen it'll end up with a pool team and a darts team and it will be well used.

"I'm really happy to support Save The Bay and hopefully we will begin to see some progress soon. It should be the heartbeat of the village and I hope it will be again."

A spokesman for Stars Pubs and Bars said; "Over the summer months we have been working on designs for a major refurbishment of The Bay Horse, Worsthorne.

"We plan to create a great quality community local offering a warm and welcoming atmosphere and excellent, food and drinks, and are keen to reopen the pub as soon as possible once we have new licensees on board with whom to take this exciting scheme forward.

"Details will be posted soon on the Star Pubs & Bars website www.starpubs.co.uk. Anyone who wants to find out more about taking over The Bay Horse should call our recruitment team on 08085 949596."