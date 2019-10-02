Major new retail development and first Starbucks coffee house set to open in Burnley this week

A major new retail and petrol station development, on an area seen as a gateway to Burnley, is due to open this Friday.

Burnley's first Starbucks coffee shop, Spar and petrol station is on schedule to open for business several months after construction work began on the Barracks Road site at Gannow Top which was home to the former St Teresa's Church for around 40 years.

A spokesman for Euro Garages, which acquired the site last year, said the development was due to open on Friday, a good four months after the planned opening date of June.

The ambitious scheme is expected to create up to 40 jobs.

The hugely popular Starbucks brand is expected to be a pull for many customers who are prepared to travel for the range of coffees, drinks and snacks that are the company's trademark.

Founded in American in 1971 the company operates from over 30,000 locations worldwide.

Demolition work began in January and the landscape of the town was changed forever when the church and the former General Havelock pub were torn down.

An original planning statement predicted around 100 vehicle movements each way in a peak time hour.

Access to the facility is scheduled to be off Barracks Road opposite the current gym.

Dedicated turning lanes will be created at the entrance to the new site to ease the flow of traffic in both directions.

The demolition of St Teresa's and the attached priest's house marks the end of an era as the church has stood at the gateway entrance to Burnley for around 40 years.

The red brick building went up for sale in October, 2017, as part of a review of sweeping changes for churches in Burnley and Padiham by the Bishop of Salford in the wake of decreasing numbers and a drop in ordained priests.

The sale of the church building was completed in February, 2017, after the Diocese said that an exploration of alternative uses for the building had failed to come up with an answer.

St Teresa's was built in 1980 as a chapel-of-ease to St Mary Magdalene’s parish after the old St Mary Magdalene church had to be demolished for the construction of the M65.