Major charities receive £12,000 cash boost from former Burnley Mayor's fund

Four major charities have benefitted from a £12,000 cash windfall.



Last year's Mayor of Burnley Coun. Charlie Briggs raised an incredible £12,100 during his year in office and the cash was handed out during a special presentation.

Along with his Mayoress, Mrs Patricia Lunt, Coun. Briggs presented £3,500 each to BK's Heroes, Burnley FC in the Community and the North West Air Ambulance.

The Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team received £1,600.

BK's Heroes was set up by Ben King who died in 2016 at the age of 27 after a brave battle against inoperable brain tumours and renal failure.

Before his death Ben raised £12,000 for brain and kidney disease research and his legacy is the charity that is now run by his parents, David and Fiona King.

Burnley FC in the Community are the official charity of Burnley FC, delivering sport, health, education, inclusion and community facility projects for the benefit of the neediest people in East Lancashire.

With a mission to inspire, support and deliver change in communities, the charity looks to engage with businesses through its corporate social responsibility strategy to deliver its mission.

The North West Air Ambulance charity is funded by the generosity of the public through donations, fund raising activities, lottery membership and a network of retail outlets who provide vital charitable funding.

The Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team is also run by volunteers and relies on public donations.

Coun. Briggs said: "I would like to thank everyone who supported my charity fund.

"Without your hard work and generosity we couldn't have raised so much for all these very worthy causes."