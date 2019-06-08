Major Burnley road closed after accident

A major road through Burnley has been closed this evening after a road accident.

Centenary Way leading into Burnley town centre has been closed after the accident involving one car.

The accident, involving a red Mini, happened at around 6-30pm at the bottom end of Centenary Way close to the traffic lights.

Fire crews from Burnley were called to the scene and they released two casualties from the car using special cutting equipment.

Both were taken to hospital although it is not clear at this stage how serious their injuries are.

Diversions have been put in place while road accident investigators are at the scene of the incident on the two lane road.