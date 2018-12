Police have had to close a main road leading into Clitheroe after a traffic accident.



Officers closed the A671 Whalley Road heading into Clitheroe earlier this afternoon.

A police spokesman said: "Due to this we've had to close the road between Little Moor, near Aldi and Whalley Road junction, where Clitheroe Golf Club is. We are sorry for the delays and will keep you updated."

The North West Air Ambulance, which landed near Barraclough House, Whalley Road, has just left.