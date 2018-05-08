Magistrates slap three month closure order on Burnley vape shop

Magistrates have issued a three month closure order on a Burnley town centre vaping shop



Burnley Magistrates Court issued the closure order on Smoke N Vape in Parker Lane last Friday

The order is for the premises to cease trading for three months.

The order was granted after Trading Standards officers and Burnley Police neighbourhood team executed a visit to the premises and their search revealed cash and what was believed to be "psychoactive" drugs on the premises.

An immediate closure order was put in place on the premises under section 76 and 77 of the Anti Social Behaviour Act, 2014.

The visit, which took place at around 5pm, came following allegations the store was selling illegal highs.

Following the store's search officers said they found evidence to support the allegations and placed an immediate closure order on the town centre premises.

The police's findings were brought before Burnley Magistrates Court to seek the permanent closure

Police and representatives of Burnley Council attended the hearing.

Producers and suppliers of so-called legal "highs" face up to seven years in jail under legislation introduced across the UK in 2016.