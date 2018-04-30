Magistrates grant extension to closure order on Burnley vaping shop

Burnley magistrates granted police an extension on the closure order of a town centre vaping shop.

Trading Standards officers and the Burnley Police neighbourhood team executed a visit to the Smoke N Vape shop in Parker Lane last Thursday and their search revealed cash and what is believed to be "psychoactive" drugs on the premises.

An immediate closure order was put in place on the premises under section 76 and 77 of the Anti Social Behaviour Act, 2014.

The visit, which took place at around 5pm, came following allegations the store was selling illegal highs.

Following the store's search officers said they found evidence to support the allegations and placed an immediate closure order on the town centre premises.

The police's findings were brought before Burnley Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon to seek the permanent closure

Police and representatives of Burnley Council attended the hearing and the Bench granted an extra seven days to the closure order. This means the shop will remain closed until midnight on Friday.

A full hearing will be heard at court with a request for a three month closure order to be granted.

Producers and suppliers of so-called legal "highs" face up to seven years in jail under legislation introduced across the UK in 2016.