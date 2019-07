A 26-year-old man has been banned from driving for a year by Burnley magistrates.

Hurun Ahmed Gul was recently convicted of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver, to police at Preston, on September 13th last year. He had denied the allegation.

Gul, of March Street, Burnley, was fined £180 with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.