Mad Scientists stage takeover at Burnley school

Students became "mad scientists" for the day as part of a special Science Week.

Blessed Trinity RC College science teachers, Emilie Greenwood and Emma Lambert, spent a week promoting the subject with everything from

STEM which stands for science, technology, engineering and maths, challenges to making 'woosh' bottles.

Emilie said: "We wanted to show students how science is more than just in the classroom

"We held a STEM Challenge for our feeder primary schools on one day.

"There was a science-based career's fair for our Year 10s on another and then our key stage three students have probably had the most fun, making slime, bouncy balls, woosh bottles and rockets.

"It's to encourage students to think more about science and STEM subjects and learn that there is more to science than just what they learn in lessons."