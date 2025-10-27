M61 crash LIVE: Delays of nearly two hours reported on motorway between Chorley and Middlebrook
The collision was reported on the southbound carriageway between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Horwich) this morning.
Two out of three lanes were subsequently closed while emergency services attended the scene.
National Highways reported ten miles of congestion on approach and delays of 110 minutes.
Follow out live blog below for the latest updates:
M6 also closed after fatal crash
Police received a report of a car travelling the wrong direction on the southbound carriageway of the M6, near to Charnock Richard services, at around 9.33pm last night
Minutes later, officers received a report of a collision between a Vauxhall Astra and a Toyota Corolla.
The driver of the Astra, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The motorway remains closed while an investigation in the collision continues.
Read the full report by clicking HERE.