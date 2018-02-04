Lucy future plans are no castles in the sky

Lucy Thompson is building for the future - after turning a drawing into an impressive 3D castle.

A student at Shuttleworth College, Padiham, Lucy attends the 3D Printing Club at the school and took her love of making items home.

"I attended the 3D Printing Club at the school and have made a teddy bear and a little reindeer but I was inspired to try something bigger," said Lucy (12)

Lucy's dad James works as a Technical Team Leader and designs parts at Veka UK so he helped her with some of the tricky parts.

Lucy added: "My dad works at Veka and he helped me to design a castle, it's a Cinderella castle and we enjoyed doing it.

"Then I brought it to life with a 3D printer and I was so impressed with it.

"It is quite intricate and is was amazing watching it build up from the bottom. I am really proud of it and it has turned out better than expected.

"I want to be a scientist and there are obviously STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) involved in 3D printing so it is something to show off."