Lucky school scoops a "golden ticket" to read

Padiham's Shuttleworth College was one of a few lucky schools to scoop a "golden ticket" to attend a reading conference.

Lancashire County Council's We are Reading launch day campaign aims to promote a love of reading across the county.

The event brought together students and teachers to celebrate reading and discuss how it can be developed further in school and communities.

Shuttleworth associate assistant headteacher Rebecca Roach was joined by year seven student Emily Colton who was selected because of her fantastic reading progress on Accelerated Reader.

Emily enjoyed workshops with representatives of Lancashire's library service and author Martin Griffin, who signed a copy of his book for her.

Miss Roach said: “We are passionate about reading and promoting a lifelong love of reading at Shuttleworth.

"It's exciting to be part of a campaign which will have such a positive impact on our students and their families.”