Lucky motorbike fanatic wins £17K Harley Davidson!

A lucky motorbike fanatic who already owns 10 bikes is getting ready to add another one to his collection after scooping a Harley Davidson worth £17,545.

Philip Morris, who lives in Waddington, was left stunned when dreamcar competition BOTB turned up at his house with the Harley Davidson Fat Boy to carry out their trademark surprise.

Philip Morris with presenter Christian Williams. (s)

“I’m just in complete shock, I really can’t believe my luck,” said the 70-year-old, who took part in the BOTB’s weekly lifestyle competition.

“The Harley Davidson Fat Boy is my absolute dream bike and to have the opportunity to own one is just amazing – a real dream come true.”

“I’ve always been a motorbike fanatic, as you’d be able to tell from my collection of 10 bikes,” laughed Philip.

“I wanted to complete Route 66 when I was 66 on a Harley Davidson Fat Boy. That sadly didn’t happen, but I’m going to do the Britain’s Route 66 as soon I get the bike in a few weeks!”

“Handing people the keys to their dream prize is a real privilege,” said Christian. “But handing the keys of a bike over to a true bike lover is really special.”