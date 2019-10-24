Low income households in Burnley could see council tax slashed

Burnley Council is seeking views on a proposed change to its council tax support scheme.

The scheme offers a means tested reduction in council tax for those on low incomes and council bosses could introduce a scheme for bills to be slashed.

It is being proposed that the council should reduce the minimum payment for working age claimants of council tax support by 2.5% over two years, so it will reduce by 1.5% in 2020/21 and by a further 1% in 2021/22.

This would mean in a household of two or more people in a Band A property where the annual bill is £1,278.50, anyone claiming the full amount of council tax support would pay £191.78 instead of the current £223.74.

In order to implement the proposal, the cost to the council is estimated to be about £26,000 a year by 2021.

But bosses plan to meet the cost by a council tax premium charged on properties which have been empty long term.

The consultation is open now and will run until 5pm on November 29th.