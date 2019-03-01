Lottery win for two lucky Burnley residents

Two lucky Burnley residents today scooped £1,000 each on the People's Postcode Lottery.

The Reedfield neighbours landed the lovely sum when their lucky postcode, BB10 2NJ, was announced as a Daily Prize winner with the lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “I’m over the moon for everyone who has picked up a prize today in Burnley – what a brilliant start to the weekend!

"I hope they treat themselves to something special with the windfall.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £393 million to date for 5,500 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted by Dogs Trust, which has received £9,563,452 in funding from players.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players support, and the next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding is in August.

