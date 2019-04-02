Long-term funding deal for Lowerhouse Cricket Club

Lowerhouse Cricket Club has announced that the club is to receive annual funding from the Harry Brooks Cricket Foundation for the next eight years.

Added to money made available to the club by the foundation in recent years, the new agreement will bring the total benefaction to more than £120,000, believed to be a record in terms of private donations to any Lancashire League club.

Lowerhouse managing director Matthew Stansfield said: "It's unbelievably generous and quite remarkable, the kind of backing most clubs can only dream of."

Club chairman Stan Heaton said: "Much of the foundation's incredible generosity has gone to underpin our successful youth programme and we will make sure that continues to be the case."