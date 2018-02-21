Lonely shoplifter told court she stole wine in the hope that friends would join her for a drink

A "lonely" shoplifter pinched a bottle of wine so her friends could join her for a drink, Burnley magistrates heard.

Laura Brooks (34) was a customer at One Stop, Barnoldswick, and had never caused any problems.

Yet when a manager decided to check cctv after she had been in, it showed her walking out with the £5.49 alcohol.

Brooks, of Alice Street, Barnoldswick, told the hearing that 15 years ago, she was a heroin and crack cocaine user, but had been clean for three years.

She said: "I have just swapped it for alcohol."

The defendant admitted theft on Wednesday, December 6th. She was given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £5.49 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge.

Miss Parveen Akhtar, prosecuting, said when she was interviewed, Brooks said she had bi-polar, felt lonely and stole the wine in order to have friends join her for a drink.

The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, said she was sorry and that at the time of the offence her mental health had not been good, but since then she had been assessed and checked herself into Inspire the drugs and drink treatment service.