Local clubs could win £1,000 at Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards

Burnley, Pendle, and Ribble Valley schools are in with a shout at winning £1,000 for their pre-school club as part of the Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards celebrating the 20th anniversary of Kellogg’s supporting breakfast clubs in the UK.

Breakfast clubs across the area are invited to enter the annual Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards, with one club from each region of the UK - as well as Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland - set to claim a cash prize and invited to attend an awards ceremony in the Houses of Parliament.

From improving school attendance and attainment to tackling hunger in the morning and providing pre-school care, breakfast clubs provide myriad benefits, so these awards champion the people and activities that make them fantastic.

“Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards celebrate the fantastic people who make these clubs happen every day in schools up and down the country," said Kellogg’s managing director, Oli Morton. “Brilliant progress has been made since the 1990s to increase the number of schools offering pupils a safe and fun environment that provides a nutritious breakfast.

"We will continue to support breakfast clubs because we believe that every child deserves the best start to the day," he added.

Over the last 20 years, Kellogg’s has supported breakfast clubs, offering funding, food, and training to more than 3,000 clubs across the UK, with a specialist panel of judges gearing up to hand-pick the entries and the winners, which will be announced on Monday, 29th October 2018.

Entries close on Friday, 28th September; to find out more and to submit a Breakfast Club Awards entry, visit: www.KelloggsBreakfastClubAwards.co.uk