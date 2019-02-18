Little girl with big heart lops off her locks for Pendleside Hospice

A little girl with a big heart chopped off her hair to raise money for Pendleside Hospice as well as donate the locks to another charity.

Six-year-old Hollie Wilkinson decided to raise money for the hospice by cutting off eight inches of her long hair and then donating this to the Little Princess Trust.

Hollie chose to raise money for Pendleside following the care they provided to her great uncle Paul who died in May, 2017.

She said that she wanted "to raise money for Pendleside Hospice because they help people when they are poorly".

Hollie's mum, Jade Tattersall, said that she was extremely proud of her daughter who had raised £420. She explained how Hollie smashed her target of raising £100 almost immediately and then went on to raise the additional funds.

Pendleside Hospice costs more than £4m. to run each year, of which the Hospice gets 22% of its funding from the NHS. This means that the hospice needs to raise more than £3m. from charitable donations.