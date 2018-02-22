Lion Frank set for date with royalty to celebrate special anniversary

Burnley Lions Club has been chosen to be part of a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark the 100th anniversary of the organisation.

The Burnley branch is among 350 chosen out of 900 clubs in the country to attend the event which is being hosted by the charity's patron the Countess of Wessex.

Member Frank Seed was selected to attend by his fellow members and he will making the journey to London next Wednesday.

Frank said: " I feel honoured that club members selected me to go and lucky that Burnley club was included in the 350 to go out of the 900 or so clubs in the country.

"I am looking forward to the evening and meeting with friends from clubs in Accrington, Hyndburn Centenial, Clitheroe, Heywood and Bolton who have also been chosen to attend."

Burnley Lions has recently celebrated its 40th anniversary of helping the local community through fundraising and organising initiatives like the Message in a Bottle scheme to help people with specific medical needs.

Members are also involved with helping people with macular degeneration and the club recently held an exhibition at Burnley's Towneley Hall showcasing equipment for the blind and visually impaired.

The Lions organisation is a worldwide organisation with 1.4 million members in over 200 countries.

It supports many international projects that address a range of issues including diabetes, youth, the environment, hunger relief, childhood cancer and sight issues.