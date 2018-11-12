Lightbeam charity is bright beacon for vulnerable in Pendle

A faith charity based in Nelson has developed a partnership with Open Door in Colne to help create winter packs for the vulnerable and homeless.

Children at the LightBeam Academy are helping fill the packs by knitting woollen scarves and hats.

Manager Ghalib Hussain said: “The project shows great interfaith work, as well as the young helping the vulnerable.

“It also shows how LightBeam Academy is working to help young people understand the importance of compassion and service to the community. Last year, the children fundraised for Pendleside Hospice. We are keen for more of the community to engage.”

For more information call 07504234836.