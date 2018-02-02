Library's bewitching Harry Potter exhibition

A spellbinding exhibition is casting a little bit of magic over Barnoldswick Library.

“Harry Potter: A History of Magic”, inspired by the British Library exhibition of the same name, is running at the Fernlea Avenue library until Wednesday, February 28th.

The Hogwarts-style study

The bewitching display includes high quality boards containing images of items featured in the British Library’s exhibition including rare books, manuscripts and magical objects, as well as copies of materials from J.K. Rowling and Bloomsbury’s own collections.

The fabulous BBC documentary about the creation of the exhibition is also showing daily.

And there is an interactive “Harry Potter: Book of Magic” video game.

The displays have been developed through the Living Knowledge Network, an innovative partnership between the British Library and 22 major libraries across the UK, and in partnership with the National Library of Scotland and the National Library of Wales.

They celebrate and explore the historical, folkloric and mythological origins of magic which J. K. Rowling draws on in the creation of her wizarding world.

It also celebrates the 20-year legacy of the publishing phenomenon of Harry Potter.

Visitors will find themselves in an atmospheric Hogwarts-style study, decorated with leather-bound books from the library’s collections.

The free exhibition is available at all times during library opening hours.