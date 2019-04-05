"Lethargic" Burnley man more twice the limit fighting to keep his license

A man found more than twice the limit in a badly damaged Mini Cooper is making a bid to keep his driving licence.

Burnley magistrates heard how Jonathan Taylor was described by police as lethargic, not very coherent, and struggling to focus when he was discovered in the seemingly parked-up car at a junction in the town at about 3.45am.

The 27-year-old has now admitted being in charge of a vehicle on Lakeland Way in Burnley with excess alcohol on March 13. The court was told the offence carried 10 penalty points. Taylor already has three on his licence, which would result in him being banned for at least six months up the totting up procedure.

His solicitor told the Bench the defendant may lose his job if he was ordered off the road. Taylor is now set to argue it would cause him exceptional hardship if he was disqualified.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, said when police came across the vehicle, the lights were on inside and they decided to check to make sure there was no break-in.

The lights turned off and then turned back on again. Mrs Mann continued: "The engine was on and the defendant turned his engine off when asked to do so. He did manage to wind his window down when told to do so."

Taylor cooperated with a breath test and blew 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35. Mrs Mann said: "He said he had had about two pints to drink, but the reading would show much more than that."

The prosecutor said the car was badly damaged. She added: "There is no suggestion he was going to drive further or indeed that he had been driving. The vehicle was parked outside the registered keeper's address."

Mr David Norman, defending Taylor, said: "He may lose his employment as a result of being disqualified." The defendant, of Hunters Drive, Burnley, will face another hearing on June 3rd.