Let's all try to be good neighbours

A 'Talking Society' aimed at improving community cohesion will launch on Tuesday in Pendle.

The Good Neighbours Project, carried out by Building Bridges Pendle, will aim to improve community cohesion, enhance awareness across Pendle’s diverse cultural communities and challenge racism, prejudices and community division.

Part of the project will be the Talking Society on Tuesday March 20th from noon to 1-30pm outside the Nelson Shuttle, across Nelson Santander.

It aims to bring together people to discuss important issues and create a series of mediated setting to discuss issues which affect them.

Rauf Bashir, project manager for Building Bridges Pendle, said: "At this event we will be using the ‘Talkaoke’ system which is a pop up talk show, consisting of an illuminated round table with a host sitting in the middle on a swivel chair.

"Participants sit around the outside and are passed the microphone whenever they want to talk, coming and going as they please. The theme is Economics and Regeneration and guest speakers will include Mohammed Iqbal, leader of Pendle Council, and Dean Langton, strategic director of Pendle Council.

“We have put together a very ambitious project in the range of proposed activities and the borough wide scale of work. Having recruited a good team of staff and volunteers, we are looking forward to making a real and lasting difference where for Pendle, our communities have a real sense of belonging, coexistence and shared approach to advocacy of positive relationships and the tackling of divisive attitudes and behaviours.”

For more information ring the group on 01282 719303.