Lenny Johnrose charity dinner: Stan Ternent and 99/00 promotion squad turn out to raise £5,000

A charity dinner at Turf Moor for the Len Johnrose Trust has raised an estimated £5,000, with Burnley legends past and present turning out and donating auction items in support of former Clarets midfielder Lenny Johnrose's MND charity.

Held in the James Hargreaves Suite last Sunday, the dinner saw a raft of Burnley FC stars from the famed 1999/2000 squad which secured promotion to the 1st Division (now the Championship) attend in support of their former teammate, who went public with his 2017 diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease last year in an effort to raise awareness of the disease and funds for his charity.

There was also a silent auction at the event. (credit: Andy Ford Photographer)

Legendary Clarets boss Stan Ternent was also in attendance, speaking glowingly of Lenny, while representatives from Blackburn Rovers Former Players Association, Accrington Clarets, and Burnley Supporters' Club were also present along with Burnley FC vice-chairman Barry Kilby on what Burnley FC Former Players Association Secretary, Veronica Simpson, called an "excellent night."

"The support shown for Lenny was outstanding," said Veronica. "It was great to see so many turn out for what was such a special event and to raise so much money is just a reflection of what an inspirational man Lenny is to so many and what an important cause he's promoting.

"Seeing everyone there was a glowing tribute to an individual who came back to Turf Moor three times in his career - Lenny himself had a great time, it was heartwarming to see how much he enjoyed it," she added. "There was a lot of love in the room."

Organised by the BFCFPA, a silent auction was also held on the night with a range of items up for grabs including the specially-designed shirts worn in a charity match held for Lenny last year, a signed Paul Gascoigne shirt donated by ex-Clarets skipper Steve Davis, and some goalkeeping gloves signed by current Burnley keeper and England international Tom Heaton.

Lenny at the charity dinner (credit: Andy Ford Photographer)

"Still can’t believe the turnout on Sunday evening," tweeted Lenny after the dinner. "It’s not the football community, it’s the mark of you guys as individuals." Replying to one fan, he added: "Thanks ever so much. It’s guys like you and those last night who make things so much easier to remain positive."

Veronica continued: "What we sincerely do best at the Burnley FC Former Players Association is maintain that team ethic and camaraderie; some of the guys hadn't seen each other for a number of years, so to see them all together again is such a success.

"It warmed my heart."