Learner driver without insurance drove on the pavement 'at speed' Burnley magistrates told

A 'dangerous' lone, learner driver looked about to ram a police car and careered along the pavement after he tried to get away from officers, a court heard.

Matthew Loughlin drove on the wrong side of the carriageway on Leeds Road in Nelson and again mounted the pavement to get round traffic stopped at a roundabout.

The 24-year -old, who has almost 70 offences on his record, had put police, other road users and pedestrians at risk during the incident on Friday, February 15th, and his solicitor said he had been very foolish not to stop and 'take it on the chin.'

Burnley magistrates were told Loughlin was subject to a suspended jail term for two offences of wounding.

Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, told the court that at about 6.30pm, police were looking for a Vauxhall Astra after an earlier incident.

An officer saw it on Leeds Road and could see Loughlin, who she had had many dealings with, was at the wheel. She knew he only had a provisional licence and the vehicle was showing as not insured.

Mrs Yates said the officer turned round to follow him, could no longer see the car and then spotted it on Edward Street. It was trying to get back onto Leeds Road and she blocked the junction to stop it.

The prosecutor continued:"The officer believed he was going to ram her vehicle and feared for her colleague's safety. She reversed to allow him to drive out."

Loughlin then mounted the pavement and drove along it.

Mrs Yates said:"The vehicle was fully on the pavement instead of the road. He's done this at speed and she said thankfully, no pedestrians were on the pavement."

The defendant drove off on Leeds Road, on the wrong side of the road towards Nelson, overtaking other vehicles.

He again mounted the pavement to get round stationary vehicles at a roundabout. The officer lost sight of the Astra and was told not to follow it.

The prosecutor went on:"She says his driving was very dangerous, not only to other road users, but also pedestrians if they had been on the pavement at the time."

Loughlin had 67 previous offences.

Mr Keith Rennison, defending, said Loughlin knew he shouldn't have been driving. He was a learner.

The solicitor continued:"He panicked and made off from the police.

"He realises the risk that has placed not only himself, but other road users at by his actions.

"He's sorry for any inconvenience and harm which was almost caused."

Mr Rennison said in the last 12 months, the defendant had lost his baby son and two brothers and had tried to deal with it as best he could without getting help. The solicitor said:" He's found it very difficult, particularly with losing his son

" He has shown he can keep out of trouble. I would suggest this is a blip in his record."

The defendant, of Blucher Street, Colne, admitted driving without due care and attention, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and having no insurance, on Leeds Road.

He was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and was banned for six months.