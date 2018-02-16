Learner driver had no insurance and false number plates, court told

An uninsured learner driver was caught using a Vauxhall Viva which had false number plates, a court heard.

Ashley Hardacre had been on his own in the vehicle, which didn't have L -plates on it.

He told police the car belonged to someone else and they accepted it did.

Hardacre, of Lower Tentre, Burnley, admitted driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence, on Padiham Road, Burnley, on Friday, January 26th when he appeared at Burnley Magistrates' Court.

The 26-year-old, who lost his job two days before the offences, was fined £300, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and was given eight points on his licence.

Mr Stuart Kaufman, defending Hardacre, said: " He wanted to get somewhere and borrowed somebody's car. He didn't have L -plates, didn't have insurance and didn't have a fully qualified driver with him. "

Deputy District Judge Nalla Lawrence told the defendant: "It was not presented as an emergency that you had to drive."