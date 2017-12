Spreading Christmas goodwill with her fund-raising mission, an inspiring Burnley woman has braved the shave for a good cause.

Leah Hodgson raised more than £1000 last weekend at the Craven Heifer, Burnley, for Macmillan Cancer Support.

She said: "People were shocked and proud and some were crying because it meant a lot to them, as they've lost people to cancer.

"I want to thank everyone who supported me and made a donation."