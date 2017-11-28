Search

Leah braves the shave for charity

Leah Hodgson (29) is braving the shave in support of Macmillan Cancer Support.
Leah Hodgson (29) is braving the shave in support of Macmillan Cancer Support.

A Burnley woman is a fund-raising wonder, having raised £673 for charity in just two days.

Leah Hodgson (29) is braving the shave in support of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Leah Hodgson.

Leah Hodgson.

But first she hopes to reach her £1000 target.

“I’ve always wanted to do something to help people and this was on my bucket list,” she said.

“I never thought I would make this much so quickly but the support I’ve received has been brilliant.

“It would mean everything to me to help make a difference to people with cancer.”

To donate, please visit https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/leah-hodgson