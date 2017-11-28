Leah braves the shave for charity

A Burnley woman is a fund-raising wonder, having raised £673 for charity in just two days.

Leah Hodgson (29) is braving the shave in support of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Leah Hodgson.

But first she hopes to reach her £1000 target.

“I’ve always wanted to do something to help people and this was on my bucket list,” she said.

“I never thought I would make this much so quickly but the support I’ve received has been brilliant.

“It would mean everything to me to help make a difference to people with cancer.”

To donate, please visit https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/leah-hodgson