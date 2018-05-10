Laundry room fire

Firefighters from Clitheroe were called to a commercial building fire in Sawley in the early hours of this morning.
The fire had started in a small laundry room at the building in Sawley Old Brow around 2-15am.
Four firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used a hose reel and ventilation units to extinguish the fire and clear the property of smoke.
There was some severe fire damage to a quantity of laundry and some smoke damage to the room, as well as an additional three rooms.
Luckily there were no casualties.