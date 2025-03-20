When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 33 Lancashire businesses:

1 . The Gurkha, Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AF Rated 5 on March 18. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Palatine Leisure Centre, St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AP Rated 5 on March 18. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Bentley's Fish & Chip Shop, Bond Street, Blackpool, FY4 1HG Rated 5 on March 14. | Google Photo Sales