When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

31 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Ronnies Wine Bar & Eatery, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9DQ Rated 4 on August 23. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Aramark at Lancaster University School Of Mathematics, London Road, Preston, PR1 4BA Rated 5 on September 4. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Everlast Gyms, Deepdale Retail Park, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR1 6QY Rated 5 on August 29. | Everlast Gyms Photo Sales