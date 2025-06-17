When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

27 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . New Evergreen, Ansdell Road, Blackpool, FY1 6PU Rated 4 on May 16. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Turners Fish & Chips, Garstang Road, Bilsborrow, PR3 0RE Rated 4 on May 9. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Funtastic Play, Snowdon Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 3DP Rated 5 on May 27. | Google Photo Sales