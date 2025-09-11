When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 25 Lancashire businesses:

1 . Flamed Wok, Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AF Rated 4 on August 8.

2 . Marino's Italian Ristaurante & Pizzeria, Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 8AH Rated 5 on September 4.

3 . Chamo Street Food, Moor Lane, Preston, PR1 7AT Rated 5 on September 3.