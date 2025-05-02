Latest scores on the doors as 25 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 16:10 BST

25 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

25 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 3 on April 2.

1. Bellamy’s Fish Bar, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HZ

Rated 3 on April 2. | Google

Rated 3 on March 26.

2. Cyprus Take Away, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7DH

Rated 3 on March 26. | Google

Rated 3 on April 4.

3. Molly O'Malleys, Friargate, Preston, PR1 2EE

Rated 3 on April 4. | Molly O'Malleys

Rated 5 on April 15.

4. Bertram's Restaurant, Crow Wood Leisure Limited, Holme Road, Stoneyholme, Burnley, BB12 0RT

Rated 5 on April 15. | Bertram's Restaurant

