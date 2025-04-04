Latest scores as 21 Lancashire businesses visited by food hygiene inspectors - one receives zero-star rating

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 18:17 BST

21 businesses across Lancashire have received updated hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 21 Lancashire businesses:

Rated 4 on February 28.

1. Caffè Nero, Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street, Blackpool, FY1 4HU

Rated 4 on February 28. | Google

Rated 4 on March 6.

2. Bloomfield Chippy, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6DZ

Rated 4 on March 6. | Google

Rated 2 on March 6.

3. Golden Bird, Layton Road, Blackpool, FY3 8EA

Rated 2 on March 6. | Google

Rated 3 on March 6.

4. Eastern Bay, St Andrew's Road South, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1PS

Rated 3 on March 6. | Google

Related topics:LancashireFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyRestaurantTakeaway
