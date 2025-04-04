When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 21 Lancashire businesses:

1 . Caffè Nero, Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street, Blackpool, FY1 4HU Rated 4 on February 28.

2 . Bloomfield Chippy, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6DZ Rated 4 on March 6.

3 . Golden Bird, Layton Road, Blackpool, FY3 8EA Rated 2 on March 6.