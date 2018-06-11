Last night of the Proms was a big hit in Padiham

The Lancashire Artillery Volunteers' Band rounded off the last of the Padiham Proms in style.

The concert was the final one of the 14th season of Musical Extravaganzas at Padiham Unitarian Chapel.

The band played to a large appreciative audience who rounded off the show by waving Union Jack flags to the final song, Land of Hope and Glory.

The new season of four concerts is already booked and begins on the Saturday, September 22nd with the Haslingden Concert Band.

All the proceeds will be donated to the North West Air Ambulance, Children’s Heart Surgery Fund and the chapel.

For more details ring 01282 773336 or barryrbrown@gmail.com.

Picture shows Peggy Green Susan Halstead Maureen Brown organising members back row Barry Brown organiser Mathew Speight Band Secretary, Guy Booth Director.