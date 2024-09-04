Last days of summer - temperatures set to hit 25 degrees this weekend in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Autumn is very much in the air - but before we kick up the falling leaves and cosy up by the fire, we have a few days left of sunshine.

This weekend, the temperature across Lancashire is set to climb into the mid-20s.

The MET Office is predicting that Friday afternoon is looking the best at sunny and 25 degrees, and this could be the perfect time to relax in the garden, or soak in some rays in a beer garden, before it’s too late.

Experts say: “Dry for many on Thursday with the best of the brightness in the west. Cloudier in the east with some patchy rain or drizzle over the hills. Feeling humid. Maximum temperature 18 °C.”

The outlook for Friday to Sunday states: “Largely dry throughout although rain may fringe the far east and south at times. Brightest in the west and feeling warm or very warm, especially in any sunshine.”

What about next week?

WX Charts show that a band of rain is moving into the region on Sunday morning, and a mixed week ahead.

The MET Office says: “As the new week begins a trend toward a cooler more northerly flow is most likely, though with temperatures closer to average in the far south and east. Some showers or spells of rain at times in the north but again more likely further south. Winds mostly around average though a low risk of a shorter periods of stronger winds towards mid-month as a more westerly, Atlantic flow resumes.”