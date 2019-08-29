Large crowds enjoy 'exceptional' Briercliffe Flower Show

Exhibits at this year’s Briercliffe Flower Show were of an exceptionally high standard this year considering the recent bad weather.

The show attracted quite a few new exhibitors and was well attended by the public.

Ryan Daniels at Briercliffe Flower Show

Prizes and trophies were handed out by Coun. R Hawkes, the chairman of Briercliffe Parish Council, Mr M. Higgin, chairman of the Briercliffe Society and the special guest of honour, Mayor of Burnley Coun. Anne Kelly and her consort, Mr John Kelly. They were assisted by Mrs J. Bailey of the flower show committee.

Several classes were on display for visitors to enjoy from flowers, vegetables, confectionery, handicrafts and children’s classes.

Trophy winners were: Briercliffe Parish Council Trophy best overall garden: S Limmer. Best garden in bloom: B Thompson. Best front garden: W Doherty. Best back garden: G Clarke. Best backyard: M Mason. Best small garden: C Hewitson. Best vegetable garden: L and T Hinton. Best Children’s Garden: Teddy (& Jill) . Best allotment : K Ninnis.. Best Street: Netherwood Street. Highly commended gardens: D Holmes and J North. Village Policeman Trophy for most points in vegetable class: T Hinton. Dr Lishman Trophy for the best rose in show : Hudson/Daniels. T Frost Trophy for best in children’s section: L Ridings. Briercliffe W.M.C. Trophy for best exhibit in classes 36-67: T Hinton. Colin Braithwaite Trophy for best pot plant: J Greenwood. Eric Driver Memorial Cup for classes 95-100: G Graham. Cottam Cup for class 18: A Yates. Edgar Buck Memorial Trophy for classes 135-138: T Murray. Arnold Greenwood Cup for class 1: T Hinton. Ashworth/Campbell Trophy for most points in classes 3-5: A Yates/ Kingfisher Trophy for tray of five vegetables: T Hinton. Harold Jackson Trophy for class 85: D Yates. Brercliffe Society Trophy for best in theme class: B Thompson. Mary Greenwood Trophy for best in floral art class: B Thompson. Eileen Frost Trophy for best in confectionery class: K Ninnis. Briercliffe Flower Show Cup for best preserve: J Whittaker Walter Frost Trophy for best in vegetable class: T Hinton. Allotment Society Trophy for children’s veg section: T Windle. Edwin Cartmell Trophy for vase of three chrysanthemums: T Hinton. Murphy Merlin Trophy for most points in dahlia classes 36-38: T Hinton. Jean Bailey Trophy for most points in pot plant section: J Greenwood. Tammy Marlow Cup for most points in classes 61-67: J Greenwood. Clive Wilson Trophy for most points in show: T Hinton. Old Syker Trophy for best in show: B Thompson.