Language teacher nominated for top award

A language teacher could be saying "Hola" to a top award.

Kirsty Burrows (33), who owns BilinguaSing East Lancashire, has been nominated as the most outstanding activity leader for under-fives (north) prize in the nationally recognised What's On 4 Little Ones awards.

The mum-of-two, who has only recently returned to work from maternity leave after having her second child, said she was excited and surprised to be put forward for the accolade.

Kirsty, who is from Colne, said:"I was shocked and humbled to be nominated for this award but feel a sense of responsibility for the team - we are all so passionate about what we do and I hope people will support BilinguaSing by voting for us."

Nationally, BilinguaSing, which combines two languages, music, movement and sensory aspects in classes, is competing in four categories.

Kirsty started Bilinguasing East Lancashire three years ago after looking for language classes for her own eldest child. Sensory Spanish and French sessions for children aged from birth upwards and their parents take place in Foulridge, Skipton, Whalley and Oswaldtwistle as well as in schools and nurseries across East Lancashire.

There are many benefits of learning a second language at a young age and all are welcome to try a free taster session to find out more.

To vote for Kirsty visit https://www.whatson4littleones.co.uk/award-voting.asp.

